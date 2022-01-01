Go
Sunset Alehouse

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

20 Front St S • $$

Avg 4.1 (1081 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzel$6.00
baked pretzel served with our pub style beer cheese & stone ground mustard
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Miracle Bowl$7.00
House-made brownie, topped with chocolate frosting, peanut butter, marshmellows, salted caramel, maple syrup, toasted almonds and a scoop of vanilla ice cream
Grinder$16.00
pepperoni, salami, ham, prosciutto, provolone, tomato, pepperoncini's & balsamic dressing, on a lightly buttered and toasted hoagie roll, crowned with roasted garlic cloves
Cheesesteak$18.00
Juicy, sliced New York, Provolone & Beer cheese. Topped with sauteed onions, bell peppers, on a JaK's steak buttered toasted hoagie roll. Served with House-made au jus
Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with melty cheddar cheese, served with french fries
Salmon Entree$20.00
fresh brined salmon filet, seasoned and grilled to order. Finished with JaK's steak butter and served with garlic mashers & seasonal veggies
Smoked Tri-Tip$19.00
Smoked Tri-tip shaved and stack on a ciabatta roll with brie, grilled onions, Spicy Mama Lil's pickled peppers, and chipotle aioli
French Dip$17.00
1/2 lb of applewood smoked roast beef with swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
TBLAT$16.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, green leaf lettuce, avocado, tomato, rosemary aioli. Served on toasted ciabatta bun
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

20 Front St S

Issaquah WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
