Go
Toast

Sunset Club

Come in and enjoy!

777 N Ocean Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flat Bread$17.00
Chicken Gyoza$12.00
Chicken Wings$18.00
Greek Salad$16.00
Roasted beets, mixed greens, raspberries, avocado, tomatoes, honey roasted PEANUTS,feta, raspberry vinaigrette.
Plantain Chips$13.00
Meat Empanadas$12.00
Meat Empanadas , House spicy sause
Spicy Tuna$18.00
Salmon Dragon Roll$20.00
Fruit Salad$12.00
Watermelon, Pineapple, Apple, Strawberry, Raspberry, Melon
Cesar Salad$16.00
Romaine, house made dressing, croutons, shaved Parmesan .

Location

777 N Ocean Drive

Hollywood FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GG's Waterfront

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Taco Spot

No reviews yet

Healthy Fresh Mexican Food , Taco Spot born in 2013 and brings customers a Tropical environment on The Beach , Pineapples and Kokonuts used to serve drinks make our customers to feel on vacations instantly.

Why not?

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Walkabout

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Tiki!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston