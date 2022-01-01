Sunset Grill at Little Harbor
Beach front dining serving Casual house made menu choices. On your next visit come on in and enjoy our Sunsets!
Thank you for your support!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
602 Bahia Del Sol • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
602 Bahia Del Sol
Ruskin FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hooks Waterfront Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Lazy Gator
Come in and enjoy!
Ybor Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Four Stacks Brewing Company
Welcome to our online shop! You can buy digital gift cards for use today, tomorrow, or whenver!