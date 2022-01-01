Go
Sunset Grill at Little Harbor

Beach front dining serving Casual house made menu choices. On your next visit come on in and enjoy our Sunsets!
Thank you for your support!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

602 Bahia Del Sol • $$

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)

Popular Items

BONELESS WINGS$10.95
Tossed in your choice of signature sauce.
EVERYTHING TATER TOTS$8.99
SUNSET HOUSE SALAD$7.99
Mixed greens with Dijon Vinaigrette, sun dried cranberries, cucumbers, Gouda cheese and tomato.
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$6.00
COCONUT SHRIMP$13.99
Large panko and coconut breaded shrimp. Served with house made cocktail sauce.
Conch Fritters$10.99
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

602 Bahia Del Sol

Ruskin FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
