Go
Banner picView gallery

Sunset Grille - 6 On The Lk

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6 On The Lk

Michigan City, IN 46360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

6 On The Lk, Michigan City IN 46360

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Vita del Lago - 521 Franklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
521 Franklin Street Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Burn 'Em Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1215 East 2nd Street Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Cafe Farina - 825 Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
825 Franklin St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Zorn Brew Works Co -
orange starNo Reviews
605 E 9th St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Michigan City

Memo's House of Pancakes - Michigan City
orange star4.3 • 971
1714 U.S. 20 Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
orange star4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse Grill
orange star4.5 • 10
701 Washington St Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Michigan City

New Buffalo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Chesterton

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Valparaiso

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Sunset Grille - 6 On The Lk

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston