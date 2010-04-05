Sunset Grille - 6 On The Lk
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
6 On The Lk, Michigan City IN 46360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ritz Klub Tavern - Michigan City's Oldest Tavern
4.5 • 125
124 W. 4th St. Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant
Vita del Lago - 521 Franklin Street
No Reviews
521 Franklin Street Michigan City, IN 46360
View restaurant