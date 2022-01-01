Go
Sunset Jr

Texas Cheesesteaks and Texas Smashburgers

2351 Sunset Drive

Popular Items

Tator Tots$3.00
Curly Fries$2.50
4 ounces of seasoned Curly fries
Texas Cheesesteak$10.00
Sirloin steak, grilled onions and jalapenos, 2 slices of provolone cheese, with mayo on a hoagie.
Texas Smash Cheeseburger$8.00
Brioche Bun, (1) 1/3lb. Angus burger patty, 1 slice of cheddar cheese with grilled onions. Your choice of veggies and condiments.
Double Texas Smash Cheeseburger$13.00
(2) 1/3lb. Angus burger patties, 2 slices of cheddar cheese and grilled onions. Served on a Brioche Bun with your choice of veggies and condiments.
Lrg Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
15 funnel cake straws, sprinkled with powered sugar. Add Cinnamon Sugar, caramel or chocolate sauce.
Funnel Cake Fries- ($1 off Friday)$3.00
Sweet Funnel Cake batter Fries with Powdered Sugar. Add Caramel or chocolate dipping sauce for .50. ($1 off on Fridays).
Texas Chicken Cheesesteak$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and jalapenos, 2 slices provolone cheese with mayo on a hoagie roll.
Location

2351 Sunset Drive

San Angelo TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
