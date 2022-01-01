Sunset on Riley’s Point
Sunset on Rileys Point is a bar, restaurant, and waterfront tucked between Little Sturgeon and Rileys Bay just south of Sturgeon Bay. We are on the water with a spectacular view of Little Sturgeon and the bay where we watch the sun set every night. There is a private lagoon, boat launch, and docks for our customers. We rent kayaks and paddle boards. Guests can enjoy their food and beverages in our bar, dining rooms or at one of our outdoor tables. We are committed to providing a fun and productive team atmosphere focused on delivering delicious food and a terrific guest experience.
3810 Rileys Point Road
Location
3810 Rileys Point Road
Sturgeon Bay WI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
