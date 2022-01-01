Go
Sunset Social

Come in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

129 S 30th St • $$

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$5.00
Waffle Fries$5.00
Single Cheeseburger$7.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce
Donna's Homestyle Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Buttermilk Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Pickles
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño, Pineapple, Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, White & Wild Rice, Spring Greens
Sunset Bowl$14.00
Chicken, Avocado, Corn, Tomato, Quinoa, Farro, Spring Greens, Cumin-Lime Vinaigrette
Crinkle Fries$7.00
Single Veggie Burger$7.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Sunset Sauce
4 pc Chicken Fingers$9.00
with Honey Mustard
Tots$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

129 S 30th St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

