Sunset Thai Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • CURRY • NOODLES
7513 Sunset Boulevard • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7513 Sunset Boulevard
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sunset Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Egg Tuck
PINNACLE OF EXTRAORDINARY EGG SANDWICH EXPERIENCE
ALL MADE FROM SCRATCH WITH CAGE FREE EGGS ON A HOUSE-MADE PREMIUM BRIOCHE BUNS
Electric Owl
Your neighborhood spot. Serving up comfort food, cocktails, beer, and wine.. Now Open for dine-in, take-out, and delivery!
Shin
Japanese Cuisine. Sushi, Ramen and Yakitori