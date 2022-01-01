Go
Meet your friends at the Sunset in downtown Manson. We offer a full bar with a whimsical craft cocktail program, local beer and wine, and happy hour everyday. Our kitchen offers a locally sourced, seasonal menu of upscale American bar fare and chef driven comfort food. Check out our website for weekly specials. Call us to book your large group events, private parties and celebrations.

GRILL

76 Wapato Way • $$

Avg 4.3 (502 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Pappardelle Pasta$23.00
Prawn, Andouille Sausage, Onion, Pepper, Celery, Parmesan
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
Pulled Pork, Aioli, Apple-Cabbage Slaw
Progressive Dinner Ticket$125.00
Tickets on Sale Tuesday, March 8th @ 11am
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

76 Wapato Way

Manson WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

