Go
Toast

Sunset Grill Clearwater

Family friendly restaurant proudly serving the Clearwater community! Locally owned & loved.

2328 Sunset Point Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Burger$12.50
with lettuce and tomato
Cobb Salad$16.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, jack/cheddar, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, cucumbers
Unsweet Iced Tea$3.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
lettuce & tomato
Roast Turkey Dinner$15.00
with stuffing, gravy & cranberry sauce
Corned Beef Reuben$14.00
sauerkraut & swiss on rye
Cranberry Salad$15.00
grilled chicken, mixed greens, cranberries, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers
Slice of Pie$6.00
Cheese Burger$11.50
with lettuce and tomato
Quart of Soup$11.00
See full menu

Location

2328 Sunset Point Road

Clearwater FL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

Benedict's Clearwater

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mirage Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dunedin Vegan Deli

No reviews yet

Dunedin Vegan Deli is Northern Pinellas County's first all vegan deli and market. We offer most deli favorites in a fully plant based version. Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads and Pizza along with hard to find grocery items and snacks. Our sandwiches are mostly crafted with our house made artisan seitan line. we will offer several gluten free options but caution sever allergy sufferers to be mindful that while we take every precaution possible the possibility of trace contamination is present considering the scale of production of a gluten based product on premises.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston