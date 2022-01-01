Go
Sunset Sushi

Sunset Sushi is Boca Raton's first omakase counter, offering a traditional chef's choice sushi tasting. Our 8-seat intimate counter experience features a 2 hour, 15-17 course omakase with a focus on specialty fresh fish flown in from Japan daily.
*We CAN accommodate shellfish, gluten free and kosher style restrictions
*We CANNOT accommodate vegan/vegetarian restrictions
For inquiries regarding but not limited to: private events, catering & large groups please email info@sunsetsushi.com

SUSHI

2433 N Federal Highway • $$$$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Deluxe Omakase Box$125.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Hamachi/Toro Roll, Mini Chirashi, 16pc Nigiri
Roll Combo Box$80.00
Shrimp Tempura, Veggie, Tuna, Toro, Hamachi Scallion, Rainbow w/ Blue Crab
Premium Omakase Box$60.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll, Salmon/Sea Trout Roll, 10pc Nigiri
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2433 N Federal Highway

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
