Sunset Sushi
Sunset Sushi is Boca Raton's first omakase counter, offering a traditional chef's choice sushi tasting. Our 8-seat intimate counter experience features a 2 hour, 15-17 course omakase with a focus on specialty fresh fish flown in from Japan daily.
*We CAN accommodate shellfish, gluten free and kosher style restrictions
*We CANNOT accommodate vegan/vegetarian restrictions
For inquiries regarding but not limited to: private events, catering & large groups please email info@sunsetsushi.com
SUSHI
2433 N Federal Highway • $$$$
Location
2433 N Federal Highway
Boca Raton FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
