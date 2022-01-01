Go
Sunshine Breakfast Bar

A Cozy, food lovers resturant. We care about the quality and taste. Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

20811 N Cave Creek Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Choice of (1) sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo, Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions & green peppers, cheddar cheese, stuffed with homestyle potatoes or on the side,...wrapped and crisped in a flour tortilla. Choose Red Salsa or Green Salsa Verde Sauce. Additional protein items to burrito + $.99 each
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$8.95
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
Create Your Own$13.99
Comes with 3 eggs, choice of 1 cheese item, plus any 3 veggie or meat items.
Served with homestyle potatoes & bakery style sour dough toast
Add fresh avocado +2
Extra items .69 (Max 6 items in total)
Egg whites available upon request +2
Meats: Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Chorizo, Chicken Sausage
Veggies: Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms,
Cheeses: Monterey Jack Cheddar Blend, Swiss, Pepper Jack, or Mild Cheddar
Classic Benedict$14.49
English muffin, black forest ham, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with homestyle potatoes
Short Stack Pancakes (2)$5.29
2 Strips Thick Cut Bacon$5.29
All American Breakfast$13.99
2 eggs (any style), choice of pork or chicken sausage links, ham steak, or super thick cut bacon & homestyle potatoes
and fresh baked sour dough toast
All American Breakfast$13.95
2 eggs (any style), choice of pork or chicken sausage links, ham steak, or super thick cut bacon & homestyle potatoes
and fresh baked sour dough toast
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Choice of (1) sausage, bacon, ham or chorizo, Scrambled eggs, sauteed onions & green peppers, stuffed with homestyle potatoes, cheddar cheese....wrapped and crisped in a flour tortilla. Choose Red Salsa or Green Salsa Verde Sauce. Additinal items to burrito .69.
Breakfast Croissant Sandwich$12.49
Egg (any style) & choice of cheese (monterey jack, Swiss, pepper jack, or mild cheddar) on our fresh baked croissant served with fresh homestyle potatoes
Add your choice of meat (bacon, ham,
or sausage patty) +2 | Add avocado +2
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

20811 N Cave Creek Rd.

Phoenix AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
