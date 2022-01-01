Go
Sunshine Cafe and Juicery

We are a locally loved and locally owned fast casual healthy choice. We specialize in good food, fresh juices and real food smoothies.
Our mission is to serve our guests providing great service and superior products in an authentically genuine, welcoming atmosphere.
We are a Simply Awesome team, providing a Simply Awesome experience to Simply Awesome guests!

2726 N. Mt Juliet Road

Popular Items

The Go-To$48.95
2 - Classic Greens
1 - Classic + Ginger
1 - Sunrise
1 - Sunset
1 - Veggie Greens
The Green One (small)$10.25
apple juice, coconut milk, kale, spinach, spirulina, probiotics, lemon, pineapple, banana
Sunset (small)$8.45
Make it a "sunset" to remember. Carrot, apple, pear, pineapple, ginger, lemon, beet
The Acai$10.75
Acai sorbet
Topped with granola, almond butter, fresh strawberries and blueberries, bananas, hemp seeds, chia seeds, bee pollen, cacao nibs, honey.
Classic Greens + Ginger (small)$8.45
Spinach, kale, parsley, lemon, cucumber, apple, pear, ginger
Love You Blue (large)$10.75
almond milk, cacao powder, almond butter, banana, blueberry
The Acai (large)$10.75
apple juice, acai sorbet, avocado, strawberry, blueberry
Choco Peanut Butter (small)$9.25
almond milk, cacao powder, peanut butter, vegan protein powder, chia seed, spinach, banana
Coffee and Cream (large)$11.25
almond milk, almond butter, coconut cream powder, wellness latte blend, hemp seed, maca, banana
The Green Bowl$12.25
Apple juice, coconut milk, kale, spinach, spirulina, probiotics, lemon, pineapple, banana.
Topped with granola, almond butter, fresh strawberries and blueberries, bananas, hemp seeds, chia seeds, bee pollen, cacao nibs, honey.
Location

2726 N. Mt Juliet Road

Mount Juliet TN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
