Sunshine Cafe and Juicery
We are a locally loved and locally owned fast casual healthy choice. We specialize in good food, fresh juices and real food smoothies.
Our mission is to serve our guests providing great service and superior products in an authentically genuine, welcoming atmosphere.
We are a Simply Awesome team, providing a Simply Awesome experience to Simply Awesome guests!
2726 N. Mt Juliet Road
Popular Items
Location
2726 N. Mt Juliet Road
Mount Juliet TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Billy Goat Coffee Cafe
We love serving coffee to the community that loves to drink it!
CP Between the Lakes
Good food. Cold beer. Great atmosphere.
Hibachi Jr.
We are a fast paced Teppanyaki style of cooking known to many as Hibachi, where fresh assorted vegetables,steaks, seafoods,stir-fry noodles etc.. are seared, mixed & sautéed on the flat top griddle with a variety of seasonings and signature home made sauces.
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0251
Nothing Bundt Cakes