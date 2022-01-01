Go
Toast

Sunshine Cafe

Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.

207 W Ridge Pike

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee$2.25
Large Soda/Tea$2.50
Large Milk$2.75
Fried Haddock
Build Your Own$9.95
Small Juice$1.75
Water
Large Juice$2.75
B.L.T.
Cheese$7.25
See full menu

Location

207 W Ridge Pike

Limerick PA

Sunday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings

No reviews yet

Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.

Saku Sushi & Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Han Dynasty - Royersford

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston