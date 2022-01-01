Sunshine Cafe
Come in and enjoy! We look forward to meeting you.
207 W Ridge Pike
Popular Items
Location
207 W Ridge Pike
Limerick PA
|Sunday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Philly Cheesesteaks & Wings
Unpretentious, pint-sized counter serve offering cheesesteak sandwiches, hot wings & other grub.
Saku Sushi & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Han Dynasty - Royersford
Come in and enjoy!
Limerick Italian Kitchen & Co.
Come in and Enjoy