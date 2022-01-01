/
Oceanside
/
Ramen
/
Sunshine Kitchen
Sunshine Kitchen
RAMEN
1006 Mission Ave • $
Avg 4.5
(208 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities
Intimate
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Location
1006 Mission Ave
Oceanside CA
Nearby restaurants
Señor Grubby's
No reviews yet
Brown Cup Cafe & Lounge
No reviews yet
Mission Ave Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Alfredos Mexican Food
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston