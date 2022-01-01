Go
Sun Singer Restaurant

Sun Singer combines full scale restaurant and retail shop - specializing in gourmet food, custom gift baskets, fine wine, spirits and craft beers. Sun Singer features our Fabulous Fish Sandwich each Friday lunch and our monthly tradition....Oyster Week!

Popular Items

Cobb$17.50
grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, chopped bacon, red onion, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, sliced avocado, bleu cheese crumbles or shredded cheddar, ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Brussels Sprouts$9.50
malt vinegar aioli & hickory smoked bacon crumble
Sun Burger$15.50
1/2 pound prime chuck-brisket blend, grilled to order, mushrooms, Gruyere, garlic mayo, brioche bun
Reuben$13.00
thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 Island dressing, toasted marbled rye bread
Crispy Shrimp Wrap$13.00
crispy fried shrimp, Adobo aioli, marinated tomato, avocado, lettuce, red onion, flour tortilla wrap
Grilled Cheese Supreme$12.50
Danish fontina, white cheddar, Granny Smith apple, purple fig jam, griddled challah
Italian Beef$15.00
full-flavored Italian beef, Swiss, au jus, pepperoncini, toasted hoagie roll
Chicken Club$13.50
grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato, sun-dried tomato aioli, brioche bun
Bavarian Pretzel$11.50
honey ham, Swiss, honey mustard, warm pretzel roll
The 'Wimpy' Burger$11.00
1/4 pound smash burger—prime chuck-brisket blend, sautéed onion, cheddar, 1950’s burger sauce, brioche bun
Location

1115 W Windsor Rd

Champaign IL

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
