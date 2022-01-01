Go
Toast

Sun's Kitchen

Authentic Chinese street food and homestyle cuisine.

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Street Eggplant$11.95
Chinese street food eggplant with garlic, scallion, chili peppers and spices. 燒烤茄子
Ma-La Dried Peppers Chicken$13.50
Also known as La-Zi-Ji (辣子雞). It is a signature Szechuan style dish which consists of cubed chicken, dried chili peppers, Chinese peppercorn and toasted sesame seeds. The chicken meat is crispy on the outside and remain tender and flavorful on the inside. Although there are lots of dried chili peppers used in this dish, the chicken doesn’t taste as spicy as it looks. Common way to enjoy this dish is to pick out the chicken and leave the chili peppers out. The Ma-La Dried Peppers Chicken offers truly bold flavors that are well-balanced.
Veggie Dumplings (Vegan)$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Lamb Skewers (5)$12.95
Premium lamb leg meat. 羊肉串
Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.95
Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (紅燒牛肉麵) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
Dumpling Flight$12.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
Flavors included in the Dumping Flight are: Pork & Chive (White), Beef & Carrot (Yellow), Chicken & Mushroom (Pink), Veggie (Green) and Shrimp & Chicken (Violet).
CONTAINS: Wheat, Egg, Soy, Shellfish
Pork & Chive Dumplings$11.50
Made from scratch dumplings based on family recipes. The wrappers were colored with fresh vegetable juice.
CONTAINS: Egg, Wheat. Soy
Dan Dan Noodles$11.95
Sun's Kitchen's Dan Dan Noodles is served with pork, scallion and pickled vegetables, tossed with our signature Ma-La (Numbing & Spicy 麻辣) Szechuan sauce. The non-spicy version is a well balanced combination from a variety of flavors.
Beef Stew Rice Bowl$13.50
Hearty and flavorsome, Sun's Kitchen's rice bowls also come from Dad's family homestyle recipes. The Beef Stew Rice Bowl is another childhood favorite of Brian's. This freshly made comfort food is packed with nutrition and goodness. Full of rich flavors, this dish is popular in northern China. It contains succulent braised beef, potatoes, carrots, and a variety of delicious spices.
CONTAINS: Soy
Ma-La Wontons (10 pcs)$10.95
Handmade Pork and Scallion wontons tossed in our signature house-made Ma-La (numbing and spicy 麻辣) Szechuan sauce. The Numbing & Spicy spice level is the true authentic taste of Ma-La Szehcuan cuisine, made from Szechuan peppercorn, chili pepper and various spices. The non-spicy version is a well balanced combination from a variety of flavors.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
See full menu

Location

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinky's Westside Grill

No reviews yet

Low brow eats and drinks, for Carnivores to Vegans.

Picante Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

From Philly to Charlit

No reviews yet

Home of the authentic Philly cheesesteaks!!!!
Disclaimer……No refunds on orders that are not picked up once you place your order it will be ready between 15-20 minutes…. LOCATED INSIDE THE CITY KITCHEN

Summit Seltzer

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston