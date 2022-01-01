Go
Súp Vietnamese Pho & Grill of Massapequa

Wonderfully satisfying Vietnamese noodle soups with freshly grilled and marinated meats.

998 Carmans Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Vermicelli Mountain$13.00
Pho Ga$13.00
topped with slices of grilled chicken, served with *chicken stock broth*
Vietnamese Summer Rolls$10.00
lettuce, carrot, mango, rice vermicelli cold noodles, mint & Thai basil leaf, and poached tiger shrimp wrapped in rice paper, with peanut-scented dipping sauce on side
Traditional Crispy Spring Rolls$9.00
Pho Tai$14.00
topped with thin slices of rare eye-round beef
Pho King$16.00
topped with boneless short rib slices
Viet Wings$11.00
super crispy chicken wings tossed in tangy lime glaze (mildly spicy)
Pho Bo Vien$13.00
topped with homemade Súp signature beef meatballs
Pho Sizzle$16.00
topped with grilled ribeye steak
Pho Veggie$13.00
Location

998 Carmans Rd

Massapequa NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
