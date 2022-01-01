Go
Toast

Super Arepa

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

15801 Pines Blvd • $

Avg 4.4 (1610 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito de Pernil al Grill$12.99
Croqueta de Jamon$1.00
Pan de Bono$1.59
Mandocas Servicio$5.50
Tequenos
Empanadas Argentinas
Servicio Tostones 4$4.99
Papas Fritas Serv.$4.67
Tequeplatano
5 Yuca Serv$3.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15801 Pines Blvd

Pembroke Pines FL

Sunday5:30 am - 12:59 am
Monday5:30 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday5:30 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday5:30 am - 12:59 am
Thursday5:30 am - 12:59 am
Friday1:05 am - 12:59 am
Saturday1:05 am - 12:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ishilima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Everybody wants to Mazza!

Vicky Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Piola

No reviews yet

In 1986, in the heart of Treviso, a new idea takes shape: the re-invention of the most quintessential Italian establishment: the Pizzeria; that idea is now a wonderful reality called Piola.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston