Go
Toast

Super Chicken

A Peruvian Tradition | 50 Year Old Recipe | Rotisserie Charcoal Chicken

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr • $

Avg 4.8 (667 reviews)

Popular Items

Extra Green Sauce$0.25
1/2 Regular$12.99
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 3 sauces.
Family Special 1$29.99
1 Whole Chicken, 4 Large Side Orders
Chicken Burrito$9.49
Flour tortilla filled with pulled chicken, white rice, black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, monterey jack and cheddar cheese
Pollo Saltado$13.49
Chunks of chicken, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice
1/4 White$10.49
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Lomo Saltado$14.49
Chunks of beef, sautéed onions, tomatoes, spring onions, cilantro, served on a bed of French fries. Served with rice
Chicken Bowl$10.99
Pulled rotisserie Chicken served with white rice, black beans, corn kernels, plantains, salsa criolla, rocotto sauce, and mild dipping sauce
1/4 Dark$9.49
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Extra Yellow Sauce$0.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11830 Sunrise Valley Dr

Reston VA

Sunday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:20 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BGR

No reviews yet

Burgers Grilled Right is a fast casual concept which is based on perfecting the art of grilling. We serve food grilled over an open flame, hand spun shakes and kids meals which satisfy our customers.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

No reviews yet

Enjoy delicious and authentic Maine lobster rolls at Mason's!

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston