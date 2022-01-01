Go
Super Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

2531 Ennalls Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/4 WHITE$9.75
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, breast and wing portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
1/4 DARK$9.25
Peruvian style rotisserie chicken, drumstick and thigh portion. Comes with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Plantain
1/2 CHICKEN$12.50
Peruvian rotisserie chicken, quarter white meat and quarter dark meat portions. Served with your choice of 2 sides and 2 sauces.
Location

2531 Ennalls Ave

Wheaton MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
