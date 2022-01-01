Go
Super Duper Burgers

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

2355 Telegraph Ave.

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES$3.50
You know the deal!
To-Go Pickles
MINI BURGER$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
GARLIC FRIES$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
SUPER BURGER$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
REGULAR SHAKE$5.75
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
To-Go Ketchup
VEGGIE BURGER$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
Location

Berkeley CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
