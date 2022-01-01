Go
Toast

Super Duper Burgers

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

2003 Diamond Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SUPER BURGER$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
3 DIPS$1.50
Super Sauce, Homemade Mayo, Chipotle Aioli
To-Go Ketchup
To-Go Pickles
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
GARLIC FRIES$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
SUPER SHAKE$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
You know the deal!
MINI BURGER$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
VEGGIE BURGER$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
See full menu

Location

2003 Diamond Blvd

Concord CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doppio Zero

No reviews yet

Doppio Zero is a southern Italian restaurant, pizzeria and bar located in the heart of the East Bay in Concord.

Next Level Burger

No reviews yet

AMERICA'S FIRST 100% PLANT-BASED BURGER JOINT. ROCKING CLEAN INGREDIENTS & ALL ORGANIC VEGGIES.

BURGER JOINT

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Longport Fish Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston