Super Duper Burgers

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
GARLIC FRIES$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
SUPER SHAKE$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
FOUNTAIN SODA$3.00
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
You know the deal!
MINI BURGER$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
SUPER BURGER$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
VEGGIE BURGER$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
783 Mission Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Black Hammer Brewing

Black Hammer Brewing focuses on superbly balanced lagers, ales and hard seltzers at our brewery in San Francisco, California. We serve craft empanadas alongside our award-winning beers, and offer a comfortable, sunny dog- and kid-friendly vibe with a superb sound system.

Zero Zero

Zero Zero opened in 2010 inspired by Chef Bruce Hill's dedication to farm driven ingredients, combined with his love for wood-fired pizzas.
In addition to pizza, our menu showcases housemade pastas, a variety of market-fresh antipasti & salads, and artisan soft serve. We also have a full bar with a selection of seasonal house cocktails, beers, and 10 wines on tap.

Flour & Branch

You have good taste, and we like that.
Made with the best ingredients available and packaged with love in San Francisco.

Taksim

