Go
Toast

Super Duper Burgers

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

430 Miller Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SUPER SALAD$7.50
Baby kale, arugula, greenleaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, quinoa, and pumpkin seeds - served with choice of Caesar or Lemon Vinaigrette dressing, always on the side.
GARLIC FRIES$4.25
Signature fries, with fresh garlic and 6-month aged cheddar.
KID SHAKE$4.00
Okay for adults, too! Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
FRENCH FRIES$3.50
You know the deal!
SUPER BURGER$9.25
Two 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patties - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
SUPER SHAKE$6.50
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
REGULAR SHAKE$5.75
Made with Straus organic soft-serve.
MINI BURGER$6.50
One 1/4 lb daily ground, all natural, vegetarian-fed beef patty - cooked medium and served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Super Sauce!
VEGGIE BURGER$7.50
Organic veggie patty served on a fresh baked bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made hummus.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.25
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
See full menu

Location

430 Miller Avenue

Mill Valley CA

Sunday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Watershed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

No reviews yet

Serving classic Mexican and Cali-Mexican treats to our Southern Marin community for the past 30 years.

The Cantina

No reviews yet

Great Mexican Food

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston