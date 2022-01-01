Go
Super Mega Bien

Located at 25th and Larimer in The Ramble Hotel, Chef and Owner Dana “Loca” Rodriguez brings you a fun and approachable menu that traverses the world of Latin American cuisine.

1260 25th Street

Popular Items

Fried Sweet Plantains$6.00
Fried plantains served with a coconut milk, lime dipping sauce.
Ropa Vieja$11.00
Cuban style beef, plantains, olive tapenade.
Gluten Free & Dairy Free
1/2 Spanish Rice$18.00
Spanish rice with roasted vegetables in a cast iron skillet. Topped with goat and manchego cheeses, spinach & radish salad. * Dairy free available
1/2 Pork Cochinita Pibil$21.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork shoulder, served with cabbage slaw, avocado mousse, and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order).
*Gluten Free & Dairy Free
Coconut Shrimp Sopa$9.00
House made spicy red curry mixed with jasmine rice and shrimp.
*Gluten Free & Dairy Free
Patatas Bravas$9.00
Potatoes with spicy chorizo, parmesan cheese, jalapeno aioli.
*Gluten Free
Rice & Beans$6.00
Jasmine rice with refried black beans seasoned with garlic, onion and jalapeños.
1/2 Braised Lamb$24.00
Braised Colorado lamb wrapped in a banana leaf with mole negro. Served with grilled cactus salad, hot sauce, and Rosa's corn tortillas (3 with 1/2 order, 6 with whole order).
Carne Asada$11.00
Grilled beef flank steak topped with Argentinian chimichurri .
Gluten Free & Dairy Free
Flan$5.00
Vanilla Flan made with a homemade caramel sauce on top.
Location

1260 25th Street

Denver CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
