Super Mega Bien
Located at 25th and Larimer in The Ramble Hotel, Chef and Owner Dana “Loca” Rodriguez brings you a fun and approachable menu that traverses the world of Latin American cuisine.
1260 25th Street
Denver CO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
