Go
Toast
  • /
  • Flowood
  • /
  • Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood

Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood

Come in and enjoy!

3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Meal
Meal Replacement
23g Protein
Fiber
Vitamin C
250mg Caffeine
Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
#6 Super Charge Java Turtle with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Charge
Java Turtle with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast
Super Fit
Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of vita-blast
#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Trim
Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
Super Fit
27g Protein
Overall Health & Fitness
Super Fit Container$54.95
Super Slush
Sugar & Calorie Free
Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
#2 Medium Super Fit Strawberry Banana with Fresh Fruit and Immune Force
Super Fit
Strawberry Banana with fresh strawberries and banana and a scoop of Immune Force
See full menu

Location

3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8

Flowood MS

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cups

No reviews yet

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Mugshots Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Havin' A Good Time!

Tuk Tuk Boom

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe

No reviews yet

With fresh-baked breads and pastries, desserts to make your mouth water, and generous and delicious sandwiches, salads, pastas, and more, Broad Street has well-earned its reputation as Jackson's meeting place. Complete your experience with one of our bottomless cups of coffee and sit and visit a spell!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston