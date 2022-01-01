Go
Super Shakes of Crossgates image
Juice & Smoothies

Super Shakes of Crossgates

Open today 6:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

120-B Stribling lane

Brandon, MS 39042

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Super Slush
Sugar & Calorie Free
Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
Super Meal
Meal Replacement
23g Protein
Fiber
Vitamin C
250mg Caffeine
#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)
#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories
#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch
Super Meal
Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola
Super Fuel
Post Workout
14g Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
BCAA's & Glutamine
Super Fit
27g Protein
Overall Health & Fitness
Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Trim
Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
Super Power Packet (5)$16.25
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

120-B Stribling lane, Brandon MS 39042

Directions

Pickup

