Super Shakes of Township Ridgeland

141 Township Avenue Suite 101

Popular Items

Super Fit Container$54.95
#4 Super Trim CPBC with Peanut Butter and Immune Force
Super Trim
Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Immune Force
#1 Super Fit CPBC with Peanut Butter and Vitablast
Super Fit
Chocolate Peanut Butter with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of vita-blast
Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
Super Fuel
Post Workout
14g Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
BCAA's & Glutamine
Super Power
Pre Workout
250mg caffeine
Super Fit
27g Protein
Overall Health & Fitness
Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
Super Meal
Meal Replacement
23g Protein
Fiber
Vitamin C
250mg Caffeine
#5 Super Meal Butter Fanger with Peanut Butter and Granola Crunch
Super Meal
Butter Fanger with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Granola
Location

141 Township Avenue Suite 101

Ridgeland MS

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
