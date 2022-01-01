Go
Super Smokers Food Truck

Slow Smoked Memphis Style Que, made fresh daily!

44 Delacroix Place

Popular Items

Brisket Grill Cheese$14.00
BBQ Beans$2.25
Half Slab Baby Back Ribs$18.00
Beef Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Dirty Tots
White corn tortilla chips topped with our house-made rotel cheese, bbq beans, and your choice of meat.
Full Slab Baby Back Ribs$26.00
Pork Sandwich$12.00
Pork Sandwich (Carlton Glen)$10.00
1/4 Chicken Meal$11.25
Tater Tots$4.00
Location

44 Delacroix Place

St Charles MO

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
