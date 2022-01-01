Go
Toast

Superba Snacks and Coffee

Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!

5203 Lankershim Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

COLD BREW LRG$5.50
VALENCIA CORTADO$4.50
espresso/ steamed milk/ navel orange simple syrup
VANILLA LATTE$5.50
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.50
scrambled eggs/ bacon/ yellow cheese/ hot sauce aioli
AVOCADO TOAST$7.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
SPANISH LATTE$6.00
Sweet steamed milk/ cinnamon
LATTE$4.50
BISCUIT SANDWICH$9.50
impossible sausage/ egg/ cheese/ honey-cayenne aioli
TATER TOTS$3.00
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.00
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
See full menu

Location

5203 Lankershim Blvd.

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Goop Kitchen

No reviews yet

Adventurous. Approachable. Delicious. Better for You.

Groundwork Coffee Company - NOHO

No reviews yet

Built into the North Hollywood Historic Train Depot as part of the restoration of this registered State Historic Landmark Building, this cafe brings back to life a longtime hub of the neighborhood. Built in the early 1890s, the depot is situated at the intersection of the Red Line and Orange Bus Line — two of the city’s most-traveled public transportation routes. It’s a warm, welcoming venue where residents and commuters can enjoy one of life’s simple pleasures: a delicious cup of coffee and good company.

Pitfire Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston