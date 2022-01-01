Superchefs - Louisville
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
1702 Bardstown Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1702 Bardstown Rd
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Hideaway Saloon
Find it, you'll like it!
Noche Mexican BBQ
Call 502-467-8015 or order online for curbside!
Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Wild Ginger
Come in and enjoy!