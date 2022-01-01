Go
Toast

Superchefs - Louisville

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1702 Bardstown Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1556 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffles$11.99
Waffle Bites$5.99
Banana Pudding Granola French Toast$12.99
Wings and Waffle$15.99
Hash Browns$2.25
Candy'd Bacon$2.75
Juggernaut$15.99
Superchef's Omelet$12.50
Superchef's Eggs Benedict$13.99
Candy'd Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1702 Bardstown Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hideaway Saloon

No reviews yet

Find it, you'll like it!

Noche Mexican BBQ

No reviews yet

Call 502-467-8015 or order online for curbside!

Sapporo Japanese Grill & Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wild Ginger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston