Superfine Pizza

PIZZA

1101 San Pedro St • $$

Avg 4.4 (453 reviews)

Popular Items

MUSHROOM$15.00
Mushrooms, Carmelized Onions, Garlic, Mozzarella, Smoked Provolone, Grana Padano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
DIAVOLINA$15.00
Spicy pork belly, mozzarella, smoked provolone, mushrooms, rapini, garlic, chili oil
SALAMI HONEY$15.00
spicy salami, provolone, Grana Padano, buckwheat honey
SAUSAGE + BROCCOLI RABE$17.00
House cheese blend, fior de latte, fennel sausage, rapini,
red chili flake, garlic oil, lemon
QUEEN MARGHERITA$13.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, extra-virgin olive oil
ESCAROLE$15.00
escarole, red onion, salt-cured olives, chilies, mozzarella, smoked provolone
Side of Parmesan Cheese$0.75
PEPPERONI$15.00
pepperoni, tomato, cheese
SIMPLY CHEESE$11.00
tomato, cheese
VEGANISSIMA$13.00
tomato, rapini, garlic, salt-cured olives, capers, oregano, chilies, mint, parsley, basil, extra-virgin olive oil
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1101 San Pedro St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
