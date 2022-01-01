Go
Toast

Superfoods Cafe & Market

Vegetarian, Vegan, Raw Vegan & Gluten Free! Please call for our Local wine & beer.

106 S Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP - banana, raw cacao, peanut butter
Banana, Raw Cacao, Peanut Butter
A REAL TREAT AND CUSTOMER/STAFF FAVORITE!
SUPER VEGGIE$10.75
Muenster cheese, romaine, carrots, tomato, cucumber,sprouts, vegenaise, salt & pepper on your favorite wrap, bread, GF options available. Vegan option available.
Matcha Tea Latte
CALIFORNIA WRAP$12.75
Cream Cheese, romaine, carrots, avocado, tomato, sprouts,salt & pepper. Available on your favorite wrap or bread option. Also available GF.
CHIPOTLE CHIK'N$13.75
Vegetarian Chik'n Patty, romaine, tomato, avocado, chipotle vegenaise served on your favorite wrap or bread. Gluten free option available. Vegan option available.
Our most requested wrap!
POWER SALAD - romaine/greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, sunflower seeds,pumpkin seeds, almonds, nutritional yeast, cayenne$10.50
Romaine/Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomato. Includes our Power Protein Mix (Almonds, Sunflower Seeds, Nutritional Yeast, and a pinch of Cayenne.)
AZTEC - banana, raw cacao, cinnamon, cayenne, house-made cashew milk
Banana, Cacao, Cinnamon, Cayenne, & House-made Nut Milk
In a class by itself!!!!
ULTIMATE HEALTH - banana, spinach,chia,vitamineral green,coconut water
Banana, Spinach, Chia, Vitamineral Green
Great for your health and wellbeing!
Peanut Butter Energy Bites$2.99
A real favorite! Made with GF oats, peanut butter, vegan chocolate chips, honey or agave, flax, chia. Organic and made with love!
AVOCADO TOAST$6.25
See full menu

Location

106 S Main St

Mount Airy MD

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olde Town Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Laurienzo Brick Oven Cafe

No reviews yet

Brick Oven Lovin

Twin Arch Tavern

No reviews yet

A family friendly restaurant and bar serving American cuisine carefully crafted by our chefs to include in-season and local ingredients. Known for our prime rib weekends as well as our weekly Chef Specials. Happy Hour is available 7 days a week. Follow us on Facebook for events, specials and offers.

New York J&P Pizza - Mount Airy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston