Food and Wine magazine named Superior Motors as one of the top ten restaurants in the nation in its 2018 Restaurants of the Year Issue.

http://www.foodandwine.com/restaurants-of-the-year

Thoughtfully prepared food drawing inspiration from Braddock, its people, its history and its perseverance. The cuisine will best represent the eclectic style which has become a trademark of Chef Kevin Sousa.

We share a space with Barebones Productions, a Pittsburgh-based theatre company founded by Patrick Jordan.



1215 Braddock Ave • $$$