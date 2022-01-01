Go
Toast

Superior Motors

Food and Wine magazine named Superior Motors as one of the top ten restaurants in the nation in its 2018 Restaurants of the Year Issue.
http://www.foodandwine.com/restaurants-of-the-year
Thoughtfully prepared food drawing inspiration from Braddock, its people, its history and its perseverance. The cuisine will best represent the eclectic style which has become a trademark of Chef Kevin Sousa.
We share a space with Barebones Productions, a Pittsburgh-based theatre company founded by Patrick Jordan.

1215 Braddock Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1750 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery

Location

1215 Braddock Ave

Braddock PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mary’s Vine, Inc

No reviews yet

Our wine lounge is a perfect meeting place to celebrate a special occasion, meet up with friends, or a date night. Wine, food, & live music!

Roman Bistro

No reviews yet

Italian favorites along with fresh fish, steaks, veal & chicken dishes

Wilkins VFW 5008

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support!

Dad's Pub & Grub

No reviews yet

A family oriented hangout with juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston