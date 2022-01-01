SUPERKHANA International

Go
FRENCH FRIES

3059 W Diversey Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (1090 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Naan$9.00
Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
Butter Chicken Calzone$15.00
Gunthorp Farms Chicken Thighs, Mozzarella & Amul Cheese
Pork Vindaloo$16.00
Chile Crisp, Winter Greens, Rice Cakes (gf)
Cauliflower Calzone$15.00
Aloo Gobi Masala, Tamari, Amul Cheese (veg)
Bun Omelet$9.00
Egg Sandwich with Tomatoes, Onions & Amul Cheese - Vegetarian
Chile Cheese Naan$14.00
Jalapeños, Green Chile Pickle, Mozzarella and Amul Cheese (veg)
Lamb & Beef Ragu$17.00
Achari Spice, Temomi Noodle, Pecorino, Cilantro, Asafetida
Naan$5.00
Ghee and Maldon Salt (veg)
Chana Chaat$11.50
Tamarind, Yogurt, Herbs, Sev, Jalapeños (veg, gf)
Manchurian Potatoes$12.00
Crispy Potatoes, Aioli, Manchurian Sauce, Chives, Sesame (veg, gf)
Location

3059 W Diversey Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
