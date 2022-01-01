Go
Supermoon

New Concept Located in Downtown Boulder - fueled by dumplings, disco drinks, and positive vibes!

909 WALNUT ST Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Veggie Ramen$14.00
All ramen comes w/:
-yuzu tare
-mushrooms
-marinated egg (7min, soft-ish boiled)
-greens
-house chili crisp
-fresh scallion
-nori
FRIED RICE$12.00
GAI LAN EGG ROLLS$9.00
CRAB RANGOON$9.00
5x House Made Rangoon - Pimento Cheese, Red Pepper Jelly
**Cannot be GF
PORK GYOZA$9.00
5 x House Made Dumplings - Cabbage, Ginger, Scallion, Tamari
**Cannot be GF
SHISHITO$9.00
MUSHROOM GYOZA$9.00
5 x House Made Dumplings - Gai Lan, Roast Garlic, Hoisin
**Cannot be GF
WINGS$14.00
6 x Wings. All orders come with Green Papaya, Sweet Chili, Moon Dust
** Yes, it's GF!
Location

909 WALNUT ST Suite 100

BOULDER CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
