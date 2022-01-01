Superstition Meadery - Prescott
Come in and enjoy!
120 West Gurley Street
Location
120 West Gurley Street
Prescott AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Vibes Juice Bar
Serving cold-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls and house-made vegan snack. We're all about community, wellness and delicious flavors! It more than a feeling at Vibes...come in and enjoy!
Prescott Public House
A Downtown Prescott gem since 2016.
The Point Bar & Lounge
Prescott Arizona's 1st Craft Cocktail Lounge
Lone Spur Cafe
We are a cowboy breakfast & lunch cafe, offering great cowboy food, great cowboy service, & genuine cowboy charm!