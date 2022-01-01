Go
Súp Noodle Bar

Súp Noodle Bar is built on a single foundation: crafted by comfort-food lovers, made for every food lover. Our goal is to have fun and create dishes that bring a smile to your face.

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Belly Pho$13.00
beef belly thinly sliced, perfectly marbled, adds a distinct milky flavor.
Filet Mignon Pho$15.00
tenderized filet mignon, a very lean cut but packed with flavor
Combination Pho$17.00
beef belly, tendon, brisket, meatball,
and one rib bone
Filet Mignon Lomo Saltado$20.00
filet mignon, thick fries, tomatoes, charred sweet red onions, white wine soy, home-made aji verde aioli (spicy), served with steamed white rice
Short Rib Pho$15.00
thinly sliced boneless short rib, “well
marbled” and melts in your mouth
Shrimp Garlic Noodle$18.50
Rib Bone Pho$15.00
4-hour braised beef rib bones, succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture
Egg Rolls (3 rolls)$9.50
Made with ground chicken, mushrooms, onions, carrots, glass noodles. Served with pickled carrots, vermicelli, lettuce, and sweet n’ sour fish sauce.
Shrimp Spring Rolls$8.50
Made with bean sprouts, basil, lettuce, vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut.
Brisket Pho$14.50
4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender and rich with a clean broth
Location

14370 Culver Drive, Unit H

Irvine CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

