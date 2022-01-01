Go
Toast

Suppa's Pizza & Subs

We are located in Lowell, MA. Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

94 University Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (249 reviews)

Popular Items

Lg Chicken Finger Sub$10.00
Lg. Cheese Pizza (18 Inch)$14.00
18" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Sm Steak Fries$4.75
Sm Mozzarella Sticks$6.79
Sm Steak Cheese Sub$7.50
Sm Spicy Fries$4.75
Sm French Fries$4.49
Sm. Cheese Pizza (12 Inch)$8.50
12" Cheese Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Lg Steak & Cheese Sub$10.00
Lg French Fries$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

94 University Ave

Lowell MA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggroll Cafe

No reviews yet

Our menu enlists a variety of
handcrafted fusion eggrolls, to be lavishly dipped
into our house vinaigrette sauce. Popular
menu items have included our Classic eggrolls,
Steak & Cheese eggrolls, California and
veggie specials, perfected to a "golden crisp".

El Criollo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FORK Included

No reviews yet

Affordable home-cooked meals and customizable plans for your personal dietary needs.

Dracut House of Pizza & Seafood

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston