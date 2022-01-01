Go
Toast

Sari Sari Supper Club

Filipino Influence on Worldly classics

10234 SH 151

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Porchetta$24.00
Humba$18.00
Sari-Salada$8.00
Sauce/Add-On #4$2.50
Fili-B-Steak$15.00
Pan Roasted Manok$18.00
Manila Mussels$26.00
Date Night Special$50.00
Extra Sambal Aioli$0.50
KFC Sando$14.00
Katsu Fried Chicken
See full menu

Location

10234 SH 151

San Antonio TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Jerk Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We have re-located to the 10234 SH 151, Suite 103 San Antonio, Texas, 78251. Close to Seaworld

Mattenga's Pizza

No reviews yet

Mattenga's exists to gather people together to deepen their relationships for the glory of God. This location features a drive thru and medium sized dining room. Most of the parking is in back

Sazon Mexican Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Bricks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston