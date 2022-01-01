Go
Toast

Supperland

Southern Steakhouse Meets Church Potluck

STEAKS

1212 The Plaza • $$$$

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

1212 The Plaza

Charlotte NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diamond Restaurant

No reviews yet

Your #friendlylocaldiner.

Soul Gastrolounge

No reviews yet

Serving small plates, sushi, and craft cocktails in Plaza Midwood, CLT.

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Calle Sol

No reviews yet

Latin Cafe & Cevicheria

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston