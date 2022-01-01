Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Supply

Go
Supply restaurants
Toast

Supply restaurants that serve coleslaw

Mermaids- Holden Beach image

 

Mermaids Island Grill

102 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$$1.99
More about Mermaids Island Grill
Main pic

 

Castaways - Holden Beach

112 ocean blvd west, holden beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$1.95
More about Castaways - Holden Beach

Browse other tasty dishes in Supply

Greek Salad

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Clams

Chocolate Cake

Mahi Mahi

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near Supply to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Carolina Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wilmington

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston