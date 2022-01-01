Go
Supra showcases Georgian cuisine—think countless vegetable plates, stuffed cheese breads (khachapuri), soup dumplings (khinkali), grilled meats, and other classics with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences—plus sparkling and earthy wines from the world’s oldest wine region. Supra transports guests across the world with regional sculptures and artifacts, plus a mural from Georgian street artist Gagosh.

ELARJI$10.00
Fritters (5) of cornmeal, house made sulguni & imported smoked sulguni, spicy minted yogurt
KALAKURI
pork & beef soup dumplings, fresh herbs
LYULYA KEBAB$26.00
ground lamb kebab, onion salad, grilled khachapuri-dough flatbread, satsebeli
AJARULI$17.00
boat-shaped, sulguni cheese blend & organic egg
PKHALI$12.00
pâté of spinach, beet and walnut, fresh herbs, sunflower, house-made bread
QVELIT
imeruli-style cheese blend, fresh mint
roasted red ajika$1.00
EGGPLANT NIGVZIT$10.00
walnut filling, fresh herbs, pomegranate
GOBI “FRIENDS' PLATTER"$22.00
beet pkhali, spinach pkhali, eggplant nigvzit, jonjoli, kakhetian guda & imeruli cheeses, shotis puri
CHICKEN MTSVADI$20.00
12oz Chicken breast marinated with garlic, cilantro and lemon juice seasoned with Georgian saffron, khmeli suneli, grilled then served with pickled cabbage and red tkemali sauce
1205 11th St. NW Supra LLC

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dacha Beer Garden

Dacha Beer Garden - the best beer garden in Washington, DC.
Located in the Shaw neighborhood, Dacha is the perfect place to meet new people and spend time with your loved ones. We serve a carefully curated menu of German, Belgian and American craft beers, local meads and ciders, draft cocktails and an array of carefully curated wines. Our seasonal food menus are inspired by traditional Bavarian beer gardens with an eye for local sourcing and farm-to-table authenticity. We are both dog and family friendly. All are welcome at Dacha Beer Garden!

Unconventional Diner

Unconventional Diner serves inspired dishes that blend soulful comfort with haute technique. The menu is studded with imaginative delights that echo the restaurant's name, from French fries with "sexy sauce" to spring rolls with "Franch" dressing to a meatloaf "nothing like anyone's mom's.” Chef David Deshaies, a much-praised protege of Michel Richard, is the culinary force behind this highly acclaimed spot in Shaw. Craft beer and cocktails add to the alchemy for diners looking for an entertaining (and delicious) culinary experience.

The Dabney

Online ordering available 4:30 - 7:30pm Wednesday thru Sunday.
For full menu descriptions please visit www.thedabney.com
Closed Mondays & Tuesdays

BKK Cookshop

fun and tasty thai food. draft cocktails. asian beer. great wines & sakes.
awesome atmosphere and a killer patio. from the folks behind beau thai.

