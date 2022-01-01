Go
Suraci’s

1260 Wyoming ave

Popular Items

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$8.99
Fried chicken cutlet, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, ranch
Daniele$9.99
Hot coppa, soppressata, prosciutto, sharp provolone, peppers, house dressing
Tacchino$7.99
Roasted turkey breast, spinach, roasted peppers, avocado mayo
The NEPA$8.99
Ham, roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Bowl Chicken Orzo$5.99
Bowl Stuffed Pepper$5.99
Drunken Parm$8.99
Fried chicken cutlet, vodka sauce, mozzarella
Middleswarth Chips$1.00
Middleswarth BBQ, Sour cream and Onion, and original, choose on arrival
Cheesesteak$9.99
Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine ,Parmigiano Reggiano, house-made croutons, Caesar Dressing
Location

1260 Wyoming ave

Forty Fort PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
