Sure Shot Tap House

GRILL

117 East 5th Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)

Popular Items

14 Inch$15.25
Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Tomato & Ranch Sauce
Jacked Mac & Cheese Bites$10.00
Beer battered macaroni bites oozing with spicy pepper jack cheese and bacon. Served with ranch.
Meat Lovers
Sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon, and pepperoni
Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper
12 Inch$12.00
Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.
Boneless Chicken Chunks$8.00
1/2 lb of boneless chunks, your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, or Dynamite. Served with Ranch.
16 Inch$17.50
Start with our pizza sauce base and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite toppings from there.
Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.00
Served with chips.
Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Soft pretzel breadsticks. Served with beer cheese.
Online Ordering

Location

117 East 5th Street

Greenville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

