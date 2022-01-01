Go
Burgers

SURE THING BURGER

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

373 Reviews

$$

729 E Valley Rd

Basalt, CO 81621

Popular Items

ASIAN SALAD (GF)$14.00
organic greens | cucumbers | carrots | edamame | sliced almonds | mint | soft mung bean noodles
GRILLED CHEESE$8.00
Choice of Sourdough or Rye bread
PLAIN BURGER$5.50
choose: beef | turkey | veggie
RANCHITO BURGER$12.50
bacon | lettuce | tomato | chipotle mayo sauce | cheese
MILKSHAKE*$6.00
vanilla | chocolate | 50/50
VEGGIE BURGER$12.50
lettuce | tomato | apple basil mayo
SURE THING BURGER$11.50
lettuce | tomato | caramelized onions | sauce | cheese | (fries sold separately)
FRIES & SAUCES
fry sauce | ranchito | apple basil | 1000
BEVERAGES$2.25
assorted fountain drinks | fresh brewed tea
TURKEY BURGER w/BLENDED HERBS$12.50
lettuce | tomato | caramelized onions | apple basil mayo | cheese
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

729 E Valley Rd, Basalt CO 81621

