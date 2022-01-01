Go
Toast

Surf Cantina

Hybrid Mexican Coastal Cuisine & Craft Cocktails boasting one of the largest Bars in Rhode Island.

15 Canal Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beef Birria Tacos$16.00
Avocado Tacos$12.00
Pork Belly Tacos$17.00
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Steak Tacos$16.00
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Chicken Tinga Tacos$14.00
Street Corn$6.00
Sweet Plantains$6.00
Surf Nachos$12.00

Location

15 Canal Street

Westerly RI

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tapped Apple Cidery & Winery

No reviews yet

Located in historic downtown Westerly, our tasting room is a place to unplug from daily life and connect with friends and family. We offer a variety of handcrafted ciders and wines made with apples exclusively sourced from our partners at Sunset Orchards in North Scituate, RI.

Knead Doughnuts - Westerly

No reviews yet

Made from scratch daily. Fresh, local ingredients. Classic flavors mixed with fun, seasonal flavors.

YaDi's Simply Delicious (New)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio

No reviews yet

Eat here, live longer!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston