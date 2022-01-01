Go
Surf City Billiards - Santa Cruz image
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Surf City Billiards - Santa Cruz

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

931 Pacific Avenue

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

931 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz CA 95060

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

No reviews yet

Casual Thai restaurant featuring traditional Thai cuisine and bobateas in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz.

Snap Taco

No reviews yet

Snap Taco is a festive taco spot bringing quick and tasty eats and drinks to the people. We’re inspired by the flavors found on planet earth, turning fresh, local and sustainable ingredients into new school tacos. Oh snap! Great for a quick bite, a gathering with friends or the whole family. Eat tacos, be happy.

Mozaic Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Penny Ice Creamery

No reviews yet

Local, seasonal and organic ice cream made from scratch in Santa Cruz County!

Surf City Billiards - Santa Cruz

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston