Located in the basement of Newport Bay Club, Surf Club prides itself on high quality ingredients and laid back, comfortable atmosphere. Come try our brick oven pizzas or delicious shared plates.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

337 Thames Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (479 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken$15.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Sriracha Ranch, Toasted Brioche Bun
Twisty Bread$11.00
Garlic Oil, Parmesan, Tomato Fondue
Reg Caesar No Chx$10.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Bacon, Caesar Dressing
Buffalo Veg Tenders$13.00
Parmesan Fries$10.00
Classic Pizza$15.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil
Surf Club Burger$17.00
Gruyere, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Secret Sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun
Chop Chop Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens, Mozzarella, Veggies, Balsamic Vin.
Pork Bao Bun$12.00
Pepperoni Pizza$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Hot Pepper Oil
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating

Location

337 Thames Street

Newport RI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

